Bid to smuggle ghee, sugar to Afghanistan thwarted

SHIKARPUR-Police in Shikarpur, in collaboration with intelligence agencies, foiled a bid to smuggle sugar and ghee, on Sunday. Police said they had recovered 40 tonnes of sugar and 8,000 kilograms of ghee from two trucks on Shikarpur-Jacobabad road and took these two items into their possession. The Force further said that ghee and sugar were being smuggled from Ghotki to Afghanistan.

Two days ago, on Friday, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, while chairing a high-level meeting, had directed the customs authorities and the law-enforcement agencies to strictly control the smuggling of sugar, petroleum products, urea, agricultural products and other items by launching a crackdown on the people involved in this offence.