Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi visited Gilgit-Baltistan House, Islamabad along with international media persons on the request of Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan Mohiyuddin Wani.

The Chief Secretary and relevant officials of Gilgit-Baltistan government briefed the international media persons regarding the region's social sector reforms of last two years and its tourism potential.

The media persons expressed their keen interest to soon visit Gilgit-Baltistan.