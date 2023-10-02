Cat wins Hambone Award after being folded in a sofa bed

NEW YORK - Giles, a charismatic black kitty, took home a trophy and some stitches after find­ing himself stuck between a cushion and a hard place. Giles won the 15th An­nual Hambone Award, and this year’s competition was stiff. Some of the finalists included a Labrador that took an unexpected jump off a 36-foot-high bridge, a parrot slammed inside of a door, and a phone charger chewing pup. The pet award program was started by Na­tionwide Insurance when a dog got mild hypothermia after getting stuck in a refrig­erator and eating an entire ham. “When they opened the door of the refrigerator, they found him and the bone,” Heidi Sirota, Nationwide’s pet insurance president and chief pet officer, told CNN.