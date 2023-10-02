Monday, October 02, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Cat wins Hambone Award after being folded in a sofa bed

News Desk
October 02, 2023
Lifestyle & Entertainment

NEW YORK - Giles, a charismatic black kitty, took home a trophy and some stitches after find­ing himself stuck between a cushion and a hard place. Giles won the 15th An­nual Hambone Award, and this year’s competition was stiff. Some of the finalists included a Labrador that took an unexpected jump off a 36-foot-high bridge, a parrot slammed inside of a door, and a phone charger chewing pup. The pet award program was started by Na­tionwide Insurance when a dog got mild hypothermia after getting stuck in a refrig­erator and eating an entire ham. “When they opened the door of the refrigerator, they found him and the bone,” Heidi Sirota, Nationwide’s pet insurance president and chief pet officer, told CNN.

Tags:

News Desk

Lifestyle & Entertainment

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1695968163.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023