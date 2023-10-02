China’s software sector reports robust growth in Jan-Aug

BEIJING- Chi­na’s software and informa­tion technology service industry maintained dou­ble-digit growth in revenue and profits in the first eight months of the year, official data showed. Profits of the sector reached 862.8 billion yuan (about 120.17 billion US dollars) during the pe­riod, up 13.9 percent from the same period last year, according to the Ministry of Industry and Informa­tion Technology. The com­bined revenue of this sec­tor came in at 7.52 trillion yuan in the period, surging 13.5 percent year on year. Specifically, the revenue of cloud computing and big data services surged 15.7 percent year on year to 753.2 billion yuan, and that of e-commerce platforms’ information and technology services went up 9 percent year on year to 698.1 billion yuan in the same period.