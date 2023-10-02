Civil, military leadership meets today on rising terrorism

ISLAMABAD - The civil military leadership is meeting today under the national apex committee of National Action Plan (NAP) to take into account the fresh wave of terrorism and devise a strategy to crush the rising terrorism including possibility of launching of a full-scale operation against terrorists.
Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar will chair the national apex committee meeting mainly to get briefing on the background of fresh wave of terrorism across Pakistan. The meeting will be attended by the cabinet members including Minister for Interior Sarfraz Bugti, Army Chief General Asim Munir and heads of various security and intelligence agencies. The meeting will be briefed by intelligence agencies senior officials about the recent terrorist attacks in Mastung, Hangu and Mianwali cities. The progress on implementation of the decisions made in the previous apex committee of NAP will also be reviewed. The apex committee meeting is also expected to take a decision against illegal foreigners including a large number of illegal Afghans residing in different parts of the country including Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. A large number of illegal Afghan citizens are involved in subversive activities along with TTP, Daesh, ISKP and other terror outfits in Pakistan. During the last month operation against narcotics in Balochistan, 500 Afghan nationals were also found in performing security duties in one of the narco laboratory compounds. Meanwhile, on the request of Pakistan, Afghan authorities have arrested more than 700 TTP fighters in a crackdown in different Afghan border areas.