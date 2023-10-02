Monday, October 02, 2023
Civil, military leadership meets today on rising terrorism

MATEEN HAIDER
October 02, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  The civil military leadership is meet­ing today under the national apex committee of National Action Plan (NAP) to take into account the fresh wave of terrorism and devise a strat­egy to crush the rising terrorism in­cluding possibility of launching of a full-scale operation against terrorists.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar will chair the national apex com­mittee meeting mainly to get briefing on the back­ground of fresh wave of terrorism across Paki­stan. The meeting will be attended by the cab­inet members includ­ing Minister for Interi­or Sarfraz Bugti, Army Chief General Asim Mu­nir and heads of various security and intelligence agencies. The meeting will be briefed by intel­ligence agencies senior officials about the recent terrorist attacks in Mas­tung, Hangu and Mian­wali cities. The prog­ress on implementation of the decisions made in the previous apex com­mittee of NAP will also be reviewed. The apex committee meeting is also expected to take a decision against ille­gal foreigners includ­ing a large number of illegal Afghans resid­ing in different parts of the country including Balochistan and Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa. A large number of illegal Afghan citizens are in­volved in subversive ac­tivities along with TTP, Daesh, ISKP and oth­er terror outfits in Pa­kistan. During the last month operation against narcotics in Balochistan, 500 Afghan nationals were also found in per­forming security du­ties in one of the narco laboratory compounds. Meanwhile, on the re­quest of Pakistan, Af­ghan authorities have arrested more than 700 TTP fighters in a crack­down in different Afghan border areas.

