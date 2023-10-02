CM inaugurates Ibn-e-Sina reading room, cafeteria at KEMU 

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaugurated Ibn-e-Sina reading room and cafeteria of King Edward Medical College University (KEMU) after up-gradation, on Sunday. Accompanied by the Punjab cabinet members, he visited the upgraded reading room and the cafeteria. They reviewed the facilities being provided in the reading room and cafeteria and checked the quality of edible items at cafeteria. CM Naqvi went to the kitchen of the cafeteria and inspected food preparation process. The CM and ministers met doctors present in the reading room and cafeteria and asked them about the facilities being provided there. Talking to doctors after the inaugural ceremony, the CM congratulated students on getting a reading room and a new cafeteria. “Few months earlier, I witnessed during my visit that the condition of the cafeteria was in bad shape, the air-conditioners of the reading room were out of order; dust was all around and it was in a pathetic condition.” He said now the reading room had become of an international standard. He hoped that the Mayo Hospital would be upgraded by January 31 next year. The hospital administration would take over ownership of the up-gradation work and the work would be completed soon, he added.