Monday, October 02, 2023
CM inaugurates Ibn-e-Sina reading room, cafeteria at KEMU 

Staff Reporter
October 02, 2023
LAHORE  -   Punjab Caretaker Chief Min­ister Mohsin Naqvi inaugu­rated Ibn-e-Sina reading room and cafeteria of King Edward Medical College University (KEMU) after up-gradation, on Sunday. Accompanied by the Punjab cabinet members, he visited the upgraded reading room and the cafeteria. They reviewed the facilities being provided in the reading room and cafeteria and checked the quality of edible items at caf­eteria. CM Naqvi went to the kitchen of the cafeteria and inspected food preparation process. The CM and minis­ters met doctors present in the reading room and cafete­ria and asked them about the facilities being provided there. Talking to doctors after the in­augural ceremony, the CM con­gratulated students on getting a reading room and a new caf­eteria. “Few months earlier, I witnessed during my visit that the condition of the cafeteria was in bad shape, the air-conditioners of the reading room were out of order; dust was all around and it was in a pathetic condition.” He said now the reading room had become of an international standard. He hoped that the Mayo Hospital would be up­graded by January 31 next year. The hospital adminis­tration would take over own­ership of the up-gradation work and the work would be completed soon, he added.

Staff Reporter

