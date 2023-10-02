CM praises police for foiling terrorist attack on check-post 

LAHORE - Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has appreciated the patrolling police on foiling a terrorist attack on Esa Khel Kundal check-post in Mianwali. He lauded that the brave sons of Punjab Police who foiled nefarious designs of terrorists through their valour and bravery. The police personnel, by taking timely action and putting their lives in danger, countered the terrorist attack. CM Naqvi paid homage to the martyred policeman Haroon Khan, who embraced martyrdom during the attack and set a high example. He said Haroon Khan is a hero of the nation and “we salute his great sacrifice”.CM Mohsin Naqvi assured that the family members of martyred Haroon Khan would be looked after in every possible manner.