Monday, October 02, 2023
CM praises police for foiling terrorist attack on check-post 

Our Staff Reporter
October 02, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -  Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Moh­sin Naqvi has appreciated the patrol­ling police on foiling a terrorist attack on Esa Khel Kundal check-post in Mianwali. He lauded that the brave sons of Punjab Police who foiled ne­farious designs of terrorists through their valour and bravery. The police personnel, by taking timely action and putting their lives in danger, coun­tered the terrorist attack. CM Naqvi paid homage to the martyred police­man Haroon Khan, who embraced martyrdom during the attack and set a high example. He said Haroon Khan is a hero of the nation and “we salute his great sacrifice”.CM Mohsin Naqvi as­sured that the family members of mar­tyred Ha­roon Khan would be looked after in every possible manner.

