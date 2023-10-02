Consumers deprived of Rs11.92/litre relief on petrol

ISLAMABAD - Pakistanis have been deprived of around Rs11.92/litre addi­tional relief on Petrol as the government allowed previ­ous exchange adjustment of the same amount to Pakistan State Oil (PSO).

Moreover, another Rs 0.88/litre is transferred from the relief to the consumers to distribution and dealer mar­gins, official calculation avail­able with The Nation reveals. The Inland Freight Equaliza­tion Margin(IFEM) on Petrol has also been increased by Rs 0.16/litre for the first fort­nightly of October (October 1 to 15).

The government has re­duced the prices of Petrol and HSD by Rs 8/litre and Rs 11/litre for the first fortnightly of October 2023. The entire oil pricing mechanism is flawed, as besides allowing exchange adjustment on import of oil, it is also being allowed to the re­fineries using local crude oil, sources told the scribe. What is the point of allowing the lo­cal crude refiners to claim the dollar exchange adjustment, questioned the sources.

Pakistani rupee has appreci­ated 6.2 percent against dollar during September, however, due to exchange adjustment of the PSO only the relief of Rs 8/litre or 2.41pc on petrol was provided to the consum­ers. During the first fortnight­ly, no exchange adjustment was provided to PSO, while Rs10.68/litre exchange ad­justment was given during the second fortnightly of Septem­ber. The exchange adjustment of second fortnightly has also burdened the consumers of additional increase. For the second fortnightly of Septem­ber, the government had in­creased the price of Petrol by Rs 26.2/litre.

In the first fortnightly of Oc­tober also, the exchange ad­justment increased by Rs 1.23/litre to Rs 11.92/litre. For the first fortnightly, aver­age of platts with incidentals and duty on Petrol falls by Rs 10.28/litre from Rs 241.45/litre to Rs 231.17/litre. After applying the PSO exchange adjustment of Rs 11.92/litre the ex-refinery price of Petrol reached Rs 243.09/litre. Petroleum levy on petrol is Rs 60 per litre.

IFEM on petrol has been increased by Rs 0.16/litre to Rs 5.53/litre from Rs 5.37/litre during the previous fortnightly. OMC and dealers’ mar­gins on Petrol have been increased by up to Rs 0.88/litre. The margin of Oil Marketing Companies has been in­creased by Rs0.47/litre from Rs 6.47 to Rs 6.94/litre, while dealers’ mar­gin has been increased by Rs 0.41/li­tre from Rs 7.41 to Rs 7.82/litre.

The government is charging a tax/margin of Rs 80.29/ liter on petrol (not inclusive of 10pc custom duty).

For the first fortnightly, average of platts with incidentals and duty on HSD falls by Rs 6.04/litre from Rs 261.37/litre to Rs 255.33/litre.

The PSO exchange adjustment de­creased by Rs 7.53/litre for the first fortnightly of October. After apply­ing PSO exchange adjustment of Rs 7.53/litre, the ex-refinery price of HSD dropped to Rs 252.48/litre from Rs 266.05/litre during the previous fortnightly. The government has also increased the IFEM to Rs 1.78/litre on HSD. Petroleum Levy of Rs 50/li­ter is being levied on HSD.

The government has also increased OMC and dealers’ margin on HSD by Rs 0.79/litre. The OMC margin on HSD has been increased Rs0.38/litre from Rs 6.70 to Rs 7.08/litre, while dealers’ margin has also been in­creased by Rs 0.41/litre from Rs 7.41 to Rs 7.82/litre. The government is charging a tax/margin of Rs 65/per liter on diesel (not inclusive of 10pc custom duty). There is no General Sales Tax on HSD and petrol.