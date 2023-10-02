Cop martyred, 2 terrorists gunned down in Mianwali post attack

MIANWALI - A police constable was martyred after a group of terrorists attacked a Punjab Highway Patrolling Post in Mianwali. A crossfire also left two terrorists dead and another severely injured. According to a Punjab Police spokesman, a group of more than 10 terrorists attacked Eisa Khel Kundal patrolling post in early hours on Sunday. An exchange of fire took place between the suspects and Punjab police officials who foiled the attempt of the suspects to enter the patrolling post’s building. The firing left two suspects dead while a police head constable Haroon Khan martyred. The spokesman further said the gun battle ensued for about four hours and the PHP officials repulsed the attack. Punjab police chief Dr Usman Anwar said the deceased suspects were involved in terrorists activities across the country. He said a hunt had been launched to trace the runaway suspects. He said the Punjab police along with other security forces were fighting the terrorists, adding CTD has so far conducted 130 intelligence-based operations. The Punjab police were put on high alert to protect life and property of the masses, the Punjab IG said. A spike in terrorism has recently been witnessed in recent days as terrorists are either attacking law enforcement agencies or committing suicide attacks. On Friday, two suicide bombings in Balochistan’s Mastung and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Hangu had left 64 martyred and over 75 injured.