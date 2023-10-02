Cop martyred, 2 terrorists gunned down in Mianwali post attack

MIANWALI - A police constable was martyred af­ter a group of terrorists attacked a Punjab Highway Patrolling Post in Mianwali. A crossfire also left two terrorists dead and another severe­ly injured. According to a Punjab Police spokesman, a group of more than 10 terrorists attacked Eisa Khel Kundal patrolling post in ear­ly hours on Sunday. An exchange of fire took place between the sus­pects and Punjab police officials who foiled the attempt of the suspects to enter the patrolling post’s building. The fir­ing left two suspects dead while a police head constable Haroon Khan martyred. The spokes­man further said the gun battle ensued for about four hours and the PHP officials repulsed the at­tack. Punjab police chief Dr Usman Anwar said the deceased suspects were involved in terror­ists activities across the country. He said a hunt had been launched to trace the runaway sus­pects. He said the Punjab police along with oth­er security forces were fighting the terrorists, adding CTD has so far conducted 130 intelli­gence-based operations. The Punjab police were put on high alert to pro­tect life and property of the masses, the Punjab IG said. A spike in ter­rorism has recently been witnessed in recent days as terrorists are either attacking law enforce­ment agencies or com­mitting suicide attacks. On Friday, two suicide bombings in Baloch­istan’s Mastung and Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa’s Han­gu had left 64 martyred and over 75 injured.