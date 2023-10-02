CPEC boosts Pakistan’s eternal friendship with China: Balochistan CM

QUETTA - Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Sunday said the China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC) and strategic matters have boosted Pakistan’s eternal friendship with China. He expressed these views in his message on the occasion of ‘China’s National Day’ saying that China’s economic success is an example for developing countries, and the ongoing and proposed projects under CPEC in Balochistan will be brought to completion.
Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki said that Pakistan-China friendship has met every test, it would grow stronger with the passage of time saying that Pakistani people attach special importance to relations with China. Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki said that during his visit to Gwadar, he reviewed the ongoing projects under CPEC and instructed to speed up the work and our effort was to make the Pakistan-China Economic Corridor as soon as possible for the economic development of Balochistan and Pakistan. The voices opposed to CPEC should know that these projects will not stop but will be completed, he said.
The CM said that Pakistan was the first country in the world who recognize the People’s Republic of China as the first independent country adding that Pakistan and China share the same position regarding international affairs, pacifism, and mutual respect. Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki said that no power in the world could stop the rapid development and prosperity under CPEC.
This great journey is going on fast and will continue, in this regard, the Balochistan government will continue to work diligently on the national economic plan for the restoration and restructuring of the economy, he concluded.