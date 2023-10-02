CPEC boosts Pakistan’s eternal friendship with China: Balochistan CM

QUETTA - Caretaker Chief Minister Balo­chistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Sunday said the China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC) and strategic matters have boosted Pakistan’s eternal friendship with China. He ex­pressed these views in his mes­sage on the occasion of ‘China’s National Day’ saying that China’s economic success is an example for developing countries, and the ongoing and proposed proj­ects under CPEC in Balochistan will be brought to completion.

Caretaker Chief Minister Balo­chistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki said that Pakistan-China friendship has met every test, it would grow stronger with the passage of time saying that Pakistani people attach special importance to relations with China. Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki said that during his visit to Gwadar, he reviewed the on­going projects under CPEC and instructed to speed up the work and our effort was to make the Pakistan-China Economic Cor­ridor as soon as possible for the economic development of Balo­chistan and Pakistan. The voices opposed to CPEC should know that these projects will not stop but will be completed, he said.

The CM said that Pakistan was the first country in the world who recognize the People’s Re­public of China as the first in­dependent country adding that Pakistan and China share the same position regarding inter­national affairs, pacifism, and mutual respect. Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki said that no power in the world could stop the rap­id development and prosperity under CPEC.

This great journey is going on fast and will continue, in this regard, the Balochistan govern­ment will continue to work dili­gently on the national econom­ic plan for the restoration and restructuring of the economy, he concluded.