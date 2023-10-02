Customs seizes two tankers filled with Iranian diesel

Pakistan Customs has foiled a bid to smuggle Iranian diesel, worth Rs40.4 million in Gwadar, Balochistan.

Customs Intelligence during an action in Gwadar, seized two oil tankers filled with 80,000 Iranian diesel worth Rs40.4 million.

DG Customs Faiz Ahmed said the two tankers filled with Iranian diesel were being smuggled to parts of Balochistan when the action was taken.

Receipts of a private fuel station were also confiscated from the seized oil tankers, which proved ‘fake’ upon investigation, he added.

Earlier, Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaarul Haq Kakar directed the customs authorities and law enforcement agencies to strictly curb the smuggling of sugar, petroleum products, urea, agricultural products and other items.

The caretaker premier issued the directives while chairing a high-level meeting regarding smuggling control in border areas.

Caretaker Federal Minister for Trade Gohar Ejaz, Minister for Interior Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti, Minister for Petroleum Muhammad Ali, Advisor to the PM Ahmed Cheema, federal secretaries, Federal Board of Revenue chairman and high level officers of law enforcement agencies attended the meeting.