Dengue surveillance under way in Narowal

NAROWAL - District Population Welfare Offi­cer Narowal Pervaiz Ran­jha has said that dengue surveillance is under way in all field offices of the Population Welfare Depart­ment in Narowal. He said that implementation of dengue standard operat­ing procedures (SOPs) is being ensured, along with cleanliness in offices on a daily basis. The Population officer further said in addi­tion to the dengue surveil­lance, measures for health of mother and child were being taken under the aus­pices of the Population Wel­fare Department.