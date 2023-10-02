Dengue surveillance under way in Narowal

NAROWAL - District Population Welfare Officer Narowal Pervaiz Ranjha has said that dengue surveillance is under way in all field offices of the Population Welfare Department in Narowal. He said that implementation of dengue standard operating procedures (SOPs) is being ensured, along with cleanliness in offices on a daily basis. The Population officer further said in addition to the dengue surveillance, measures for health of mother and child were being taken under the auspices of the Population Welfare Department.