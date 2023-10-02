Monday, October 02, 2023
Dengue surveillance under way in Narowal

APP
October 02, 2023
NAROWAL   -   District Population Welfare Offi­cer Narowal Pervaiz Ran­jha has said that dengue surveillance is under way in all field offices of the Population Welfare Depart­ment in Narowal. He said that implementation of dengue standard operat­ing procedures (SOPs) is being ensured, along with cleanliness in offices on a daily basis. The Population officer further said in addi­tion to the dengue surveil­lance, measures for health of mother and child were being taken under the aus­pices of the Population Wel­fare Department.

