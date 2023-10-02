Deputy commissioner launches anti-polio campaign in Sialkot

SIALKOT - Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Shah Mir Iqbal initiated the national anti-polio campaign in Sialkot by personally administering polio drops to children. The five-day campaign, which runs until October 6, aims to vaccinate 772,711 children under the age of five. This extensive effort involves 2,676 mobile teams conducting door-to-door visits, 133 teams serving in basic and rural areas, 69 transit/roaming teams stationed in health centers and hospitals, and an additional 69 transit/roaming teams operating at lorry bases and important squares.
Notably, the campaign also covers 11,066 registered children residing in 954 slums, nomad communities, and Afghan settlements within Sialkot district. Deputy Commissioner Shah Mir Iqbal appealed to parents and guardians to cooperate with the polio teams, emphasizing the importance of safeguarding children from life-threatening diseases like polio. He highlighted that the administration of polio drops is essential for protection against this infectious disease. Furthermore, he encouraged citizens to report any locations that polio teams may have missed to the District Emergency Control Room in Sialkot.
Emphasizing community involvement, Deputy Commissioner Shah Mir Iqbal underlined the role of the community in eradicating the polio virus from society. He officially launched the National Anti-Polio Campaign at Union Council Ugoke and actively participated in the administration of polio drops and marking children’s fingers.
A dedicated team of 129 UC Monitoring Officers and 536 Area Incharges will oversee the campaign’s execution, ensuring its success. Additionally, the Deputy Commissioner inspected the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Daska, evaluating patient care, staff attendance, medical facilities, medicine supplies, and overall cleanliness. He reaffirmed the commitment to providing quality medical services to citizens seeking treatment. Furthermore, he examined an under-construction bridge over the canal near the judicial complex in Daska and urged communication authorities to expedite its completion for the benefit of the local community.
NAROWAL DC INAUGURATES ANTI-POLIO CAMPAIGN
Deputy Commissioner Narowal Muhammad Ashraf inaugurated the anti-polio campaign, which will start from Monday, October 2.
He administered polio vaccine drops to children under five years of age at the District Headquarters Hospital and also led an awareness walk regarding the anti-polio campaign. Chief Executive Officer Health Narowal Dr. Naveed Haider, District Health Officer Dr. Mohammad Tariq, World Health Organisation representative Dr. Aqib, MS Dr. Afzal Rajpoot, District Coordinator for National Programme Dr. Zahid Randhawa, Medical Officer Dr. Rahat Ali, DSV Mujahid Ali, DIO Ahsan-ul-Haq Chaudhry, In-charge of Dialysis Department Tariq Shaheen and others were also present.
The deputy commissioner said that during the campaign, 3,65,198 children under five years of age would be administered polio drops for which 1,341 teams had been formed.