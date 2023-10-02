Deputy commissioner launches anti-polio campaign in Sialkot

SIALKOT - Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Shah Mir Iqbal initiated the na­tional anti-polio campaign in Sialkot by personally adminis­tering polio drops to children. The five-day campaign, which runs until October 6, aims to vaccinate 772,711 children under the age of five. This ex­tensive effort involves 2,676 mobile teams conducting door-to-door visits, 133 teams serv­ing in basic and rural areas, 69 transit/roaming teams sta­tioned in health centers and hospitals, and an additional 69 transit/roaming teams operat­ing at lorry bases and impor­tant squares.

Notably, the campaign also covers 11,066 registered chil­dren residing in 954 slums, nomad communities, and Af­ghan settlements within Sialkot district. Deputy Commissioner Shah Mir Iqbal appealed to parents and guardians to co­operate with the polio teams, emphasizing the importance of safeguarding children from life-threatening diseases like polio. He highlighted that the administration of polio drops is essential for protection against this infectious disease. Further­more, he encouraged citizens to report any locations that polio teams may have missed to the District Emergency Control Room in Sialkot.

Emphasizing community involvement, Deputy Com­missioner Shah Mir Iqbal un­derlined the role of the com­munity in eradicating the polio virus from society. He officially launched the National Anti-Po­lio Campaign at Union Council Ugoke and actively participated in the administration of polio drops and marking children’s fingers.

A dedicated team of 129 UC Monitoring Officers and 536 Area Incharges will oversee the campaign’s execution, ensur­ing its success. Additionally, the Deputy Commissioner inspect­ed the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Daska, evaluating patient care, staff attendance, medical facilities, medicine sup­plies, and overall cleanliness. He reaffirmed the commitment to providing quality medical services to citizens seeking treatment. Furthermore, he ex­amined an under-construction bridge over the canal near the judicial complex in Daska and urged communication authori­ties to expedite its completion for the benefit of the local com­munity.

NAROWAL DC INAUGURATES ANTI-POLIO CAMPAIGN

Deputy Commissioner Narowal Muhammad Ashraf inaugurated the anti-polio cam­paign, which will start from Monday, October 2.

He administered polio vac­cine drops to children under five years of age at the District Headquarters Hospital and also led an awareness walk regard­ing the anti-polio campaign. Chief Executive Officer Health Narowal Dr. Naveed Haider, Dis­trict Health Officer Dr. Moham­mad Tariq, World Health Organ­isation representative Dr. Aqib, MS Dr. Afzal Rajpoot, District Coordinator for National Pro­gramme Dr. Zahid Randhawa, Medical Officer Dr. Rahat Ali, DSV Mujahid Ali, DIO Ahsan-ul-Haq Chaudhry, In-charge of Dialysis Department Tariq Shaheen and others were also present.

The deputy commissioner said that during the campaign, 3,65,198 children under five years of age would be admin­istered polio drops for which 1,341 teams had been formed.