Monday, October 02, 2023
Dry weather likely to prevail over most parts of country: PMD

Web Desk
8:06 AM | October 02, 2023
National

Dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country, while hot in southern parts during the next twelve hours.

However, partly cloudy weather with rain-thunderstorm is likely at isolated places in upper Kyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad fifteen degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-two, Karachi twenty-five, Peshawar and Gilgit eighteen, Quetta ten, and Muzafarabad seventeen degree centigrade.   

According to weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather  is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Pulwama, Anantnag and Shopian, while partly cloudy with chances of rain and thunderstorm weather in Leh and Baramula.

Temperature recorded this morning: 

Srinagar, Pulwama and Baramula twelve degree centigrade, Jammu twenty, Leh six, Annantnag and Shopian elven degree centigrade.      

