Dutch scientist predicts strong earthquake in Pakistan

October 02, 2023
The Solar System Geometry Survey (SSGEOS), a Netherlands-based organization known for its seismic predictions, has predicted a major earthquake in Pakistan within 48 hours. 

The SSGEOS specializes in monitoring fluctuations of electric charge in the atmosphere near sea level, which they claim are indicative of regions where stronger seismic activity might occur, typically within a range of 1 to 9 days.

While the organization emphasizes that the regions they mark as potentially affected are approximations, they provide valuable insights into potential earthquake-prone areas.

In a recent prediction, the Dutch scientist working with SSGEOS reported a significant surge in electric activity along the Chaman fault lines in Pakistan.

This surge has sparked anticipation of a powerful earthquake occurring within the next 48 hours, causing concern among the local population.

Earlier this year, tremors were felt in different parts of Pakistan, India, Afghanistan, China and other countries after a magnitude 6.8 earthquake jolted the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border region.

The Tremors were felt in countries including Pakistan, Afghanistan, China, India, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan.

