Monday, October 02, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

ECP rejects Fafen's objections to delimitations

ECP rejects Fafen's objections to delimitations
Web Desk
9:43 PM | October 02, 2023
National

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday rejected the Free and Fair Election Network’s (Fafen) objections to the constituency delimitations.

In a statement issued here, the Election Commission said, “The confusion arises from misconceptions related to the analysis of relevant provisions of the law on initial constituency delimitations. Under Article 51, the 266 seats of the National Assembly are allocated based on the population distribution among the provinces, taking into account dedicated provincial seats and population. The allocation of constituencies has been made while considering the province's quota.”

The ECP further said that, according to Election Rules 2017, under Rule 8(2), seats have been allocated to each district, taking into account the population of each district and towns. The constituency delimitations have been carried out while considering the population and seats of each district, it added.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1696225872.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023