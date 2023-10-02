ECP rejects Fafen's objections to delimitations

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday rejected the Free and Fair Election Network’s (Fafen) objections to the constituency delimitations.

In a statement issued here, the Election Commission said, “The confusion arises from misconceptions related to the analysis of relevant provisions of the law on initial constituency delimitations. Under Article 51, the 266 seats of the National Assembly are allocated based on the population distribution among the provinces, taking into account dedicated provincial seats and population. The allocation of constituencies has been made while considering the province's quota.”

The ECP further said that, according to Election Rules 2017, under Rule 8(2), seats have been allocated to each district, taking into account the population of each district and towns. The constituency delimitations have been carried out while considering the population and seats of each district, it added.