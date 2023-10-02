Educational Equity

It is crucial to address the issue of Pakistan’s restricted access to education. It’s time we took meaningful action to address this issue because the nation has been struggling with it for years. One such action was made by Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar, who ordered private schools to give eligible children free education. This action is a game-changer and could positively alter Pakistan’s destiny.

Children who have access to high-quality education are better prepared to live better lives and contribute to the development of their nation. Sadly, not all children in Pakistan have had equal access to school. Simply because they couldn’t afford it, many eligible students—particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds—have lost out on the chance to get a solid education. The order from Justice Maqbool Baqar modifies that. We are guaranteeing that more kids, regardless of their socioeconomic situation, may attend education by implementing free education in private institutions for worthy students.

People who have received an education are more likely to make thoughtful decisions, contribute to the workforce, and take an active role in their local communities. This action can improve not only the lives of specific students but also entire communities and, in the long run, the entire country. It is a fundamental human right that all children should have access to, not a luxury reserved for a small group of people with the means to enjoy it.

The order by Justice Maqbool Baqar to offer merit-based children free education at private institutions is a crucial step towards a better future for Pakistan. It’s a positive step toward ensuring that everyone, regardless of background or financial situation, has access to education. It’s a decision that should be praised and backed because it has the power to improve the lives of many children and pave the path for a Pakistan that is more prosperous and just. A better and more optimistic future for our country may be achieved by ensuring that more youngsters have access to education, which is the key to advancement.