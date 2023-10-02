Empowering our youth

I write to address a pressing issue that affects countless students in our society today: the pervasive lack of confidence among our youth. It is disheartening to witness so many bright minds falter under the weight of anxiety, depression, and misplaced expectations.
In our increasingly challenging world, the importance of confidence cannot be overstated. A nurturing environment is essential for a child’s self-assurance, yet many young individuals find themselves surrounded by negativity and discouragement. The harmful impact of wrong arguments and undue pressure from family and society cannot be underestimated, as they erode the foundation of confidence.
One critical turning point for many students is the experience of failing a test. Instead of embracing failure as a stepping stone to growth, family and societal pressures often brand them as failures themselves. This, in turn, chips away at their self-esteem, hindering their ability to learn and ultimately succeed in life.
It is a heartfelt plea to all parents: do not undermine your children’s self-worth. We must uplift, inspire, and support them in their journey towards becoming better individuals. The happiness and well-being of our youth should be our top priority, not the undue pressure that can stifle their potential.
Moreover, I urge our government to take action. It is incumbent upon our leaders to recognise and address this crisis. Policies and initiatives that promote positive environments for our youth, both at home and in society, are crucial to fostering a confident and successful generation.
In conclusion, let us come together as a community to nurture the confidence and potential of our students. Only by doing so can we ensure a brighter and more prosperous future for all.
RAHIM LAL,
Turbat.