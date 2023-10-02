Empowering our youth

I write to address a pressing issue that affects countless students in our society today: the perva­sive lack of confidence among our youth. It is disheartening to witness so many bright minds falter under the weight of anxiety, depression, and misplaced expectations.

In our increasingly challeng­ing world, the importance of con­fidence cannot be overstated. A nurturing environment is essen­tial for a child’s self-assurance, yet many young individuals find themselves surrounded by neg­ativity and discouragement. The harmful impact of wrong argu­ments and undue pressure from family and society cannot be un­derestimated, as they erode the foundation of confidence.

One critical turning point for many students is the experience of failing a test. Instead of embrac­ing failure as a stepping stone to growth, family and societal pres­sures often brand them as failures themselves. This, in turn, chips away at their self-esteem, hinder­ing their ability to learn and ulti­mately succeed in life.

It is a heartfelt plea to all par­ents: do not undermine your chil­dren’s self-worth. We must up­lift, inspire, and support them in their journey towards becom­ing better individuals. The happi­ness and well-being of our youth should be our top priority, not the undue pressure that can stifle their potential.

Moreover, I urge our government to take action. It is incumbent upon our leaders to recognise and address this crisis. Policies and initiatives that promote positive environments for our youth, both at home and in society, are crucial to fostering a confident and suc­cessful generation.

In conclusion, let us come to­gether as a community to nur­ture the confidence and potential of our students. Only by doing so can we ensure a brighter and more prosperous future for all.

RAHIM LAL,

Turbat.