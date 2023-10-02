Every member of society should actively participate in anti-polio drive: CM Domki

QUETTA - Caretaker Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Sunday said that every member of the society should actively participate in the anti-polio campaign so that our future gen­eration will be free from diseases like polio.

Expressing his best wishes for the polio cam­paign starting in Balochistan, he directed the commissioners and deputy commissioners of all districts to focus on the anti-polio campaign and especially supervise the polio campaign in respec­tive districts so that no child was left out of drink­ing anti-polio campaign drops.