Monday, October 02, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Every member of society should actively participate in anti-polio drive: CM Domki

Our Staff Reporter
October 02, 2023
Regional, Gwader, Quetta, Newspaper

QUETTA   -  Caretaker Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Sunday said that every member of the society should actively participate in the anti-polio campaign so that our future gen­eration will be free from diseases like polio. 

Expressing his best wishes for the polio cam­paign starting in Balochistan, he directed the commissioners and deputy commissioners of all districts to focus on the anti-polio campaign and especially supervise the polio campaign in respec­tive districts so that no child was left out of drink­ing anti-polio campaign drops.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1695968163.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023