Every member of society should actively participate in anti-polio drive: CM Domki

QUETTA - Caretaker Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Sunday said that every member of the society should actively participate in the anti-polio campaign so that our future generation will be free from diseases like polio.
Expressing his best wishes for the polio campaign starting in Balochistan, he directed the commissioners and deputy commissioners of all districts to focus on the anti-polio campaign and especially supervise the polio campaign in respective districts so that no child was left out of drinking anti-polio campaign drops.