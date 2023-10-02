Eye infection wanes but still 1,134 new cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE - A decrease in conjunctivitis cases was observed in Punjab, but still 1,134 new cases were reported on Sunday. The Primary and Secondary Health De­partment of Punjab released a report, revealing a decrease in the number of patients affected by conjunctivitis, commonly known as “pink eye,” dur­ing the last 24 hours. However, 1,134 new cases have been reported during the period, highlighting the ongoing challenge. The year 2023 has seen a total of 395,929 reported cases of eye infections across 36 districts in Punjab. Lahore, the provincial capital, accounts for 23,633 cases this year, with an ad­ditional 236 new cases in the last 24 hours. Bahawalpur has experienced the highest concentration of conjuncti­vitis cases in 2023, with a staggering 77,672 cases recorded. Shockingly, 34 new eye infection cases were reported within the last 24 hours. Multan has reported 16,464 cases of conjunctivitis during the year, with 113 new cases documented in the latest 24-hour report. Faisalabad, another major city in Punjab, reg­istered 31,006 eye infection cases, with 35 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. Rawalpindi, while hav­ing fewer total cases, reported 9,182 cases of conjunctivitis in 2023. Nota­bly, 63 new cases were reported in the region in the last 24 hours.