Fazl says improving economy essential than to hold elections

SAHIWAL - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman says the prevailing terrorism in the country sends a message to the world that Pa­kistan is not a peaceful nation. Speaking to the me­dia at a seminary in Sahiwal on Sunday, Maulana Fazlur Rahman expressed concerns over the sug­gested timing of the January elections, saying that holding elections in such circumstances would be challenging for all political parties.

He noted that PTI’s legal issues were still pend­ing in the courts, and the PTI was responsible for the economic difficulties that were burdening the nation. Maulana Fazlur Rahman said that the PTI govt had brought the country’s foreign exchange reserves down to 2 billion dollars. He criticised PTI for causing economic turmoil and emphasised that improving the country’s economy was essen­tial, rather than holding elections at this time.

He stated that the PTI chairman had proven his incompetence through his actions, and whenever asked about Nawaz Sharif’s return, they replied that he would come. He mentioned that the PDM alliance was currently inactive, so they would ar­range Nawaz Sharif’s welcome themselves.

Maulana Fazlur Rahman also stated that the on­going terrorism in the country conveyed a message to the world that Pakistan was not peaceful nation. During an interaction with the media in Faisalabad on Saturday, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman ex­pressed his opinion that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-In­saf (PTI) should not continue to be involved in the country’s politics, observing that the PTI-led gov­ernment’s performance had been dismal, and the party still maintained an anti-Pakistan agenda.

Fazl firmly stated that Nawaz Sharif, the former prime minister and chief of the Pakistan Mus­lim League-Nawaz (PML-N), must return to Pa­kistan, his own country.Regarding Nawaz Shar­if’s statement calling for accountability of judges and generals, Fazl chose not to offer a direct com­ment, stating, “If I were to offer a piece of advice, I would tell them that we took over the govern­ment to save the country from bankruptcy, as all the chaos had been created by the PTI.”