FIA arrests key member of international swindler gang in Khanpur

RAHIM YAR KHAN - In a significant development, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) apprehended a crucial member of an international swindler gang in Khanpur city. The arrest took place on Saturday night as part of an ongoing operation against organized fraud networks.
Acting on a tipoff, an FIA team, led by Inspector Sarim Ali and Lady Inspector Saeeda Khan, conducted a raid in the New Grain Market area of Khanpur.
The team successfully apprehended the accused, identified as Abdul Sattar Odh, who resides in Chak 134/1-L. Odh was a prominent member of the swindler gang known for its fraudulent activities in Gulf countries.
The arrested individual was specifically linked to a significant financial fraud operation in Qatar, involving millions of dollars.
Following Odh’s arrest, he was transported to Islamabad for further investigation. The FIA is reportedly conducting additional raids to detain two other members associated with the same criminal network.
About a month ago, another FIA team, led by Assistant Director Umar Kalim, arrested two gang members during a raid in the same village where Odh was apprehended. These individuals were also involved in defrauding prominent figures, including members of the national assembly and senators, out of significant sums, totaling in the millions.
Local residents of Khanpur noted that Chak 134/1-L had been considered the headquarters of this criminal gang. Other gang members hailed from various cities, including Karachi, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, and Buraywala.
The gang’s modus operandi involved carrying out fraudulent activities, such as obtaining loans from financial institutions using falsified documents, and utilizing social media platforms for their scams, both within Pakistan and internationally.
While the FIA has not provided official confirmation at this time, local Khanpur city police have noted the FIA team’s presence in their records. The operation signifies a proactive effort to combat organized financial fraud and protect individuals and institutions from such criminal activities.