FIA arrests key member of international swindler gang in Khanpur

RAHIM YAR KHAN - In a significant development, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) apprehended a crucial member of an international swindler gang in Khanpur city. The arrest took place on Saturday night as part of an ongoing operation against organized fraud networks.

Acting on a tipoff, an FIA team, led by Inspector Sarim Ali and Lady Inspector Saeeda Khan, conducted a raid in the New Grain Market area of Khanpur.

The team successfully apprehended the accused, identified as Abdul Sattar Odh, who resides in Chak 134/1-L. Odh was a prominent member of the swin­dler gang known for its fraudulent ac­tivities in Gulf countries.

The arrested individual was specifi­cally linked to a significant financial fraud operation in Qatar, involving mil­lions of dollars.

Following Odh’s arrest, he was trans­ported to Islamabad for further investi­gation. The FIA is reportedly conduct­ing additional raids to detain two other members associated with the same criminal network.

About a month ago, another FIA team, led by Assistant Director Umar Kalim, arrested two gang members during a raid in the same village where Odh was apprehended. These individuals were also involved in defrauding prominent figures, including members of the na­tional assembly and senators, out of sig­nificant sums, totaling in the millions.

Local residents of Khanpur noted that Chak 134/1-L had been considered the headquarters of this criminal gang. Other gang members hailed from various cities, including Karachi, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, and Buraywala.

The gang’s modus operandi involved carrying out fraudulent activities, such as obtaining loans from financial insti­tutions using falsified documents, and utilizing social media platforms for their scams, both within Pakistan and internationally.

While the FIA has not provided of­ficial confirmation at this time, local Khanpur city police have noted the FIA team’s presence in their records. The operation signifies a proactive effort to combat organized financial fraud and protect individuals and institutions from such criminal activities.