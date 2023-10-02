Monday, October 02, 2023
FIBA Basketball for Good Program concludes 

OUR STAFF REPORT
October 02, 2023
Sports

LAHORE - A two-day coaching work­shop under the umbrella of International Basket­ball Federation ‘FIBA Bas­ketball for Good Program’ concluded on Sunday and was attended by numbers of players and coaches. The two-day workshop was or­ganised under the supervi­sion of Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) Secre­tary Khalid Bashir at Mul­tan while Riaz Malik, head coach of national basket­ball team, along with other coaches Saadat Jahangir, M Naveed gave lectures and demonstration on coach­ing skills, training, modern techniques and basketball games in different sessions to the participants. One of the most important aspects of this ‘FIBA Basketball for Good Program’ is helping participants to understand the relationship between a coach and the players. At the end, certificates were distributed among the par­ticipants by PBBF Secretary Khalid Bashir along with Ch Sajjad Ali. 

