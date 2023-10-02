FIBA Basketball for Good Program concludes 

LAHORE - A two-day coaching workshop under the umbrella of International Basketball Federation ‘FIBA Basketball for Good Program’ concluded on Sunday and was attended by numbers of players and coaches. The two-day workshop was organised under the supervision of Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) Secretary Khalid Bashir at Multan while Riaz Malik, head coach of national basketball team, along with other coaches Saadat Jahangir, M Naveed gave lectures and demonstration on coaching skills, training, modern techniques and basketball games in different sessions to the participants. One of the most important aspects of this ‘FIBA Basketball for Good Program’ is helping participants to understand the relationship between a coach and the players. At the end, certificates were distributed among the participants by PBBF Secretary Khalid Bashir along with Ch Sajjad Ali.