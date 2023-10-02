Four day digital arts festival from October 12

LAHORE - In a unique initiative to celebrate the emerging digital arts culture of Pakistan, the city of Lahore is thrilled to host the “Four Days Digital Arts Festival” from October 12 to 15, 2023. The festival was a communal space of explora­tion where artists, design­ers, scientists, enthusiasts, and experts from 14 nations converge to examine and ap­preciate the multi-faceted realm of digital creativity. The festival venues are Aangun Center for Learning and Cul­ture, Beacon house National University, Daftarkhwan Downtown, HAAM Gallery, Institute of Art and Culture, Lahore Museum, National College of Arts, Numaish Gah and The Colony. The festival, organised by Lahore Digital Arts Festival, implemented by The Little Art, and co-cu­rated by Najam-ul-Assar and Sarah Rajper, aimed to ex­plore the dynamic intersec­tion of art and technology, with an ambition to honour and expand the dialogues around art accessibility in Pakistan and South Asia.