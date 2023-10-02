G20 India summit insights

World leaders gathered in New Delhi for the two-day G20 Summit hosted by India. The summit began positively for India, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced unanimous agreement on a leaders’ declaration, avoiding direct condemnation of Russia for the war in Ukraine but calling for restraint in territorial disputes.

India’s prominence on the glob­al stage was evident, with leaders like US President Joe Biden, Brit­ish Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attend­ing. The absence of Chinese Pres­ident Xi Jinping and Russian Pres­ident Vladimir Putin was notable. However, the US and Saudi Arabia signed a significant plan to counter China’s Belt and Road Initiative, strengthening their relations.

Despite the grandeur of the G20 Summit, the reality of India’s do­mestic issues persists, including communal riots and violence un­der the Modi government. Criti­cism by the media and activists seems to have little impact on global leaders, who see India as a lucrative market. This under­scores the importance of countries like Pakistan addressing their own economic challenges to be heard as equals on the global stage.

In the midst of the G20 glamour, it’s a reminder that addressing do­mestic issues should be a priority before reaching for the stars.

AMIN BALOCH,

Turbat.