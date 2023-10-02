G20 India summit insights

World leaders gathered in New Delhi for the two-day G20 Summit hosted by India. The summit began positively for India, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced unanimous agreement on a leaders’ declaration, avoiding direct condemnation of Russia for the war in Ukraine but calling for restraint in territorial disputes.
India’s prominence on the global stage was evident, with leaders like US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attending. The absence of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin was notable. However, the US and Saudi Arabia signed a significant plan to counter China’s Belt and Road Initiative, strengthening their relations.
Despite the grandeur of the G20 Summit, the reality of India’s domestic issues persists, including communal riots and violence under the Modi government. Criticism by the media and activists seems to have little impact on global leaders, who see India as a lucrative market. This underscores the importance of countries like Pakistan addressing their own economic challenges to be heard as equals on the global stage.
In the midst of the G20 glamour, it’s a reminder that addressing domestic issues should be a priority before reaching for the stars.
AMIN BALOCH,
Turbat.