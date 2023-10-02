Gender gap in Pakistani politics

Democracy in Pakistan has of­ten been tenuous, marked by interventions and low vot­er turnout. However, there has been positive progress, with over 21 million new voters, including 11.74 million women, added to the electoral rolls. This narrows the gender gap from 11 million in 2018 to 10 million.

Despite these gains, women’s participation in politics faces chal­lenges, including the fear of harass­ment and societal taboos. In some areas, women are still prohibited from voting. Local authorities must ensure women’s voting rights are protected. Some political parties have also barred women from vot­ing, perpetuating misogyny.

Fortunately, updated election laws now require women’s votes to constitute 10% of the total votes in any constituency, giving them a stronger voice. Social me­dia and increased access to tech­nology have also empowered young women voters.

In 2023, it is crucial to address these issues, as women constitute 49% of the population. Encour­aging women’s participation in politics is essential for Pakistan’s democratic future, especially in a challenging political landscape.

MUHAMMAD AMIN,

Kech.