Governor urges engineers to play role in renewable technologies, power

QUETTA - Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Sunday said he was happy to see such a congrega­tion of engineers in his province. “We can make the best use of engineers for Balochistan. We appreciate their ex­pertise”, he added. He expressed these views while addressing the 28th Annu­al General Meeting (AGM) of the Paki­stan Engineering Council (PEC) here. A large number of engineers from all over Pakistan participated in the moot. A sizeable number of young engineers from every corner of Balochistan also showed up for the meeting. The Balo­chistan Governor said the engineers should play their part in renewable technologies and power as our prov­ince was facing a very different situa­tion in the power sector. We are facing days of load shedding in rural areas, he noted. He called upon engineers to work for the people of Balochistan. He touched on the quality of works and re­ferred to issues developed in the dams during recent floods in Balochistan.

The meeting presided over by Chairman Pakistan Engineering Council Engr Najeeb Haroon was graced by Balochistan Governor Ma­lik Wali Khan Kakar, Minister for Education Qadir Buzdar Minister in­formation Jan Achakzai former mis­ter Science and Technology Changaiz Jamali and Senator Ruksana Zubari.

Engr Najeeb Haroon shared the per­formance of the Council during the last two years. He said over 2500 young engineers have been inducted in the in­dustry under the Graduate Internship Program launched by the council. He further said this program would contin­ue in the future. Engr Haroon said the council is trying its level best to attract young people to engineering educa­tion as this trend is on decline became of other professions fields in education. In order to do so the Council has started STEM education to engage school-going students so that engineering education could be encouraged. He shared the de­tails of the efforts that PEC has taken to tackle the issue of cost escalation of de­velopment projects in the country.