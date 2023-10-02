Govt aims to boost hi-tech skills for youth, adoption of technology in local industries: IT minister

ISLAMABAD-Caretaker Information Technology and Telecommunication Minister Dr Umar Saif Sunday said that the government is focusing on Hi-Tech skills to empower youth and introducing several incentives to boost the adoption of high-technologies (high-tech) in the local industries.

“Government is taking a significant step towards achieving the mission of creating a digitally literate society in Pakistan,” he said while talking to a private news channel. “We will provide all required infrastructure and now with more focus on high-tech skills will increase demand in area of IT,” he added.

Our aim is to empower the youth of the country in various fields related to technologies as skills play a pivotal role in optimum utilisation of human resources, he said, adding that a skilled workforce is an asset and also a prerequisite for sustainable economic development.

Replying to a question, the minister said the IT industry has a vital role in the country’s economic growth, adding that the present government was taking steps to bring the technology ecosystem forward and achieve the goal of the country.

He said the government is keen to expand the IT industry in order to increase its contribution to the economic development of Pakistan. He further assured that the government would provide all kinds of support required by the local industries in order to expand its business and investment in the country.

To another question, the minister said ongoing digitisation efforts are expected to provide a substantial boost to the economy by creating a more transparent and documented financial landscape. “Our government continues to focus on the sustainable growth of the IT sector and attracting more international students to study in the regions,” he added.