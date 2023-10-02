Monday, October 02, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

IAP vows timely resolution of traders’ issues

APP
October 02, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR   -   Industrialists Association Peshawar (IAP) acting president Ayub Zakori vowed to utilise all resources and energy for timely resolution of industrialists’ issues and all affairs at the association level will be carried forward on fast-track grounds.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of the executive committee of the Industrialists Association Peshawar here at IAP Conference Hall, said in a press release issued here on Sunday. 

Executive members Adeel Rauf, Sherbaz Bilour, Zarak Khan, Mohsin Wadud, Sajjad Zaheer, Farhad Asfandyar, Shayyan Imtiaz, Secretary General Muqtasid Ahsan and members IAP Riaz Arshed, Haris Mufti, Junaid Altaf and Saad Zahid were also present during the meeting.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1695968163.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023