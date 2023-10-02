IAP vows timely resolution of traders’ issues

PESHAWAR - Industrialists Association Peshawar (IAP) acting president Ayub Zakori vowed to utilise all resources and energy for timely resolution of industrialists’ issues and all affairs at the association level will be carried forward on fast-track grounds.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of the executive committee of the Industrialists Association Peshawar here at IAP Conference Hall, said in a press release issued here on Sunday.

Executive members Adeel Rauf, Sherbaz Bilour, Zarak Khan, Mohsin Wadud, Sajjad Zaheer, Farhad Asfandyar, Shayyan Imtiaz, Secretary General Muqtasid Ahsan and members IAP Riaz Arshed, Haris Mufti, Junaid Altaf and Saad Zahid were also present during the meeting.