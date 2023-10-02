Islamabad admin introduces online application, verification for international driving permits

ISLAMABAD-The district administration of Islamabad has introduced a new online procedure for applying and verifying International Driving Permits (IDPs) through an app to ensure provision of civic facilities with convenience.

This move is aimed at making the process more convenient and efficient for residents of Islamabad.

In a statement the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, said that residents can now apply for IDPs from the comfort of their homes using the City App.

Furthermore, they simply need to send their documents through the City App and wait for a message from the District Administration. Once they receive the message, they can visit the facilitation center to collect their IDP within 10-15 minutes.

The Deputy Commissioner also said that residents can verify the authenticity of their IDPs using the City App. In order to verify the IDPs, they simply need to enter the number of their National Identity Card and the Driving Permit Registration Number on the app. The app will then display whether the IDP is real or fake.

The introduction of the online application and verification process for IDPs is part of the district administration’s efforts to make government services more accessible and user-friendly, he added.

The DC Islamabad said that the residents are encouraged to take advantage of this new service and avoid the hassle of having to visit government offices in person.