JI to stage sit-in protest on October 6

KARACHI-Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Ameer Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has said that the October 6 sit-in protest by the party, outside the Sindh Governor House -- against inflation, hiked tariff of electricity and petroleum products, unjust and excessive taxes -- will be representing the aspirations of the entire nation. The JI leader expressed these views while addressing an assembly of the party cadres and office bearers, held the other night at Idara Noor-e-Haq-- the JI Karachi headquarters.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the politics of divide and rule has come to an end in Karachi as Karachiites have already announced their decision after exposing those who betrayed them. He said that the JI will contest the upcoming general elections and will turn up with flying colors. He said that the elected representatives, belonging to the JI, have always voiced the aspirations of the nation and never sold their mandate to feudal lords against perks and privileges. They are doing their level best to mitigate the miseries of people despite very few resources and limitations in the name of interim period.

On the occasion, he asked the councillors to constitute neighborhood committees in order to mobilize masses for their due rights. He urged the women councillors as well to constitute neighborhood committees for women and play their due role aggressively. Some quarters have been pumping air in the punctured balloon of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement. They need to know that a punctured balloon can’t be used again, he said, adding that Karachiites will never accept a party with a signature and fame of murders, extortionist and agents of chaos.