Jibran lifts memorial tennis men’s singles title 

LAHORE - Ji­bran ul Haq clinched the men’s singles title of the Shahid Ha­mid Memorial Tennis Tourna­ment which concluded here on Sunday. Jibran beat Yawer Ali 6-4, 3-6 (10-5) in the su­per tiebreak. Hassan Baig, Vice President of Islamabad Tennis Association, graced the concluding ceremony as chief guest and distributed prizes among the winners and run­ners-up. In the men’s doubles final, Zalan Khan/Murtaza beat Daisuke Unemi/Yameen 6-4, 4-6, (10-7). In the ladies’ singles final, Fatima Ali Raja beat Zainab Ali Raja 8-2. In the boys U-18 final, Zain Ali beat Ibrahim bin Sohail 6-3, 7-6(4). In the girls U-14 final, Aye­sha Masood beat Wania Kha­lid 6-3. In the boys U-14 final, Hassan Usmani beat Orhan So­hail 8-2. In the boys U-10 final, Behroze Memoon beat Amir Masood. In the boys U-12 fi­nal, Moazam Baber beat Raja Mohammad Taha 6-2 while in the girls U-10 final, Manha Amalia Aidrus beat Manha Khalid Raja 6-1.