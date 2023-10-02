Judicial attack on education

It was expected of CJ LHC to emphasise to the Punjab Government to focus more on education and divert resources to this most vital sector, which alone can guarantee hope and faith for better prospects in this country, instead of doing the exact reverse. Sanity itself seems to be a casualty in our country.
The judiciary should have assumed the role of protecting the Constitution in letter and spirit instead of violating it. The Constitution makes it mandatory that “The State shall provide free and compulsory education to all children of the age of 5 to 16 years, in such a manner as may be determined by law.” This 100-year-old government school, located in Jhiga Galli Murree, a remote part of Pakistan, was catering to the provision of subsidised basic education to children belonging to the age group between 5 and 16 years.
The question arises: can the judiciary even contemplate the violation of the constitutional obligation and deprive these poor children of what is guaranteed to them as a basic right? Would they have done this if it were a religious seminary? In my humble opinion, with all due regard for the judiciary, they should have been emphasising upon the state to observe austerity, cut back on the perks and privileges of the paid elite, and invest more in the development of human resources instead of what they have done.
Places of worship, education, and health should never be demolished, but they need to be renovated and upgraded to meet the demands of an increasing population. The provision of basic education and vocational training by the state can help us defeat the scourge of extremism, terrorism, and radicalization in this country. Lack of education is the perfect recipe for disaster. Pakistan already lags behind in education, research, and sciences compared to other countries in the region, and we need to do more, not less. Education is far more important than the expansion of a judicial complex at a location in the mountains, frequented by the privileged elite in the summers, etc.
MALIK TARIQ ALI,
Lahore.