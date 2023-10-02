KMU conducts 2nd centralised test for admissions in undergraduate programme

Peshawar - Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar organized the second Centralized Admission Test (KMUCAT) on Sunday for admissions in various undergraduate disciplines like Pharm D, DPT, BS Nursing, and BS Allied Health Sciences in 9 centres of the province.

A total of 11,676 candidates participated in the test. The result of the test will be declared within two to three days which can be seen on the official website of KMU (http://:cat.kmu.edu.pk).

The said test was conducted for those candidates who could not appear in the first test for any reason. In the recent test, 5138 students participated in two centres of Peshawar including Islamia Collegiate School and Government Higher Secondary School No 1 Peshawar city, 683 in KMU-IHS Abbottabad, 2387 in Iqra University Swat, 1905 students participated in Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan, 693 in KMU-IMS Kohat, 46 in Parachinar Kuram, 418 in Hayat Nursing College Dir Lower and 406 in Durrani Model School Bannu.

It is worth mentioning that the participation of 11,676 candidates in this second test is not only an expression of confidence in KMU, but it is also expected to further improve the merit and quality of Allied Health Sciences.

It is also a matter of fact that health is a comprehensive system in which doctors as well as various departments like pharmacy, physiotherapy, nursing, and allied health sciences are of primary role and importance.