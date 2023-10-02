Monday, October 02, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

KMU conducts 2nd centralised test for admissions in undergraduate programme

APP
October 02, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Peshawar  -  Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar organized the second Centralized Admission Test (KMUCAT) on Sunday for admissions in various undergraduate disciplines like Pharm D, DPT, BS Nursing, and BS Allied Health Sciences in 9 centres of the province.

A total of 11,676 candidates participated in the test. The result of the test will be declared within two to three days which can be seen on the official website of KMU (http://:cat.kmu.edu.pk).

The said test was conducted for those candidates who could not appear in the first test for any reason. In the recent test, 5138 students participated in two centres of Peshawar including Islamia Collegiate School and Government Higher Secondary School No 1 Peshawar city, 683 in KMU-IHS Abbottabad, 2387 in Iqra University Swat, 1905 students participated in Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan, 693 in KMU-IMS Kohat, 46 in Parachinar Kuram, 418 in Hayat Nursing College Dir Lower and 406 in Durrani Model School Bannu.

Judicial attack on education

It is worth mentioning that the participation of 11,676 candidates in this second test is not only an expression of confidence in KMU, but it is also expected to further improve the merit and quality of Allied Health Sciences.

It is also a matter of fact that health is a comprehensive system in which doctors as well as various departments like pharmacy, physiotherapy, nursing, and allied health sciences are of primary role and importance.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1695968163.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023