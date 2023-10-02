KP Commission registers over 1,200 healthcare establishments

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Healthcare Commission has registered and geo-tagged more than 1,200 healthcare establishments during the last 15 days.

According to an official, the registration and tagging process has made significant progress in Peshawar district and will soon expand to other districts in the province.

He said the commission is committed to ensuring quality healthcare services for the public and recently conducted three-day training for 24 staff members in Minimum Service Delivery Standards.

Additionally, the commission granted full licenses to five hospitals and provisional licenses to eight others, with assessments conducted to ensure compliance with commission standards.

The commission’s mission is to elevate healthcare standards and provide high-quality healthcare services to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ultimately fostering a healthier future.