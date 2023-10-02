Lesco detects 10,892 power pilferers in 24 days

LAHORE - Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detected a total of 10,892 connections from where the customers were pilfering elec­tricity in all its circles of five districts- La­hore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara- during 24 days of grand anti-power theft campaign. A LESCO spokes­man told the media here on Sunday that the company had so far submitted FIR applica­tions against 10,802 electricity thieves, out of which 9,876 FIRs had been registered in respective police stations, while 2,956 accused have been arrested. The spokes­man said that all the electricity thieves have been charged so far with 23,343,804 detec­tion units amounting to Rs 1,038,969,378. Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Divi­sion and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervis­ing these operations. LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue with­out discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilfer­ers as well as the LESCO officers and em­ployees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice. On the 24th consecu­tive day (October 01) of anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, LESCO found 754 connections involved in electric­ity theft in all its circles and also submit­ted FIR application against 753 electricity thieves in the respective police stations, out of which 529 FIRs have been registered while 243 accused have been arrested. During the operation, he said, large agri­cultural and commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units. Among the seized connections, three were industrial, 19 commercial, 20 agricultural and 712 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 1,327,923 units as detection bill amount­ing to Rs 52,296,445. On the 24th day of anti-power theft operation, the LESCO charged 22,000 detection units worth Rs 01 million to a connection in Ferozwala; 10,000 detection units of Rs 600,000 to another connection in Shafiqabad area; 25,907 detection units worth Rs 569,954 to a power pilferer in Chunian; and 8,800 units worth Rs 452,000 to a customer stealing electricity directly from trans­mission line in Saddar area Kasur city.