Lt Gen Munir appointed Nadra chairman

The interim federal government on Monday appointed Lt Gen Muhammad Munir as National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) Chairman.

The interim cabinet gave the approval of the appointment.

Before his appointment as Nadra chairman, Lt Gen Munir, who is also recipient of Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military), was serving as Inspector General Communication & Information Technology (IG C&IT). He belongs to 16 Punjab Regiment and 81 PMA Long Course.

Earlier, Asad Rehman had assumed the role of acting chairman of the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) following the resignation of Tariq Malik on June 13.