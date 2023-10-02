Minister, diplomats, business leaders visit WEXNET-23 exhibition on 2nd day

LAHORE-A large number of people thronged the WEXNET-23 exhibition of women entrepreneurs on the second day of a three-day show. Businesswomen are participating from all over the country to see their skills and diverse products, which is being showcased successfully at the Expo Centre here. The largest-ever women entrepreneurs’ exhibition was inaugurated by Chief Executive Zubair Motiwala in a colourful ceremony on Sept 30.

Minister Industries Punjab SM Tanveer was also present. The event was attended by various diplomats, government officials, members of trade and women entrepreneurs. Dignitaries included Deputy Head and Mission UAE Ms Ayesha Ali Naqbi, Commercial Counsellor Saudi Arabia Mubasher Alshehri and Commercial Counsellor, Uzbekistan Behram Yusuf.

In connection with the exhibition, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Secretary Dr Fareed Iqbal told media that more than 300 women entrepreneurs were participating and displaying their unique products and services from all across Pakistan. This year, a number of sideline activities have also been planned besides exhibition, there will be culinary show and cooking competitions, he added.

“In this connection, we have especially invited Chef Gulzar,” he said, adding that a number of capacity building sessions for women will be part of the event. Culture performances will add colours to the event, he said. The basic aim of WEXNET is to empower women entrepreneurs within the domestic sphere of trade, and eventually enable them for the global trade arena, TDAP secretary told media. He said that the three-day exhibition is being organised by the TDAP from September 30 to Oct 2, 2023 to provide a platform for women entrepreneurs to display their industrial skills.

The WEXNET is the largest women’s exhibition with over 300 stalls displaying diverse products. Visitors can find a variety of exclusive items and dazzling displays from renowned brands like Daachi, Pie in the Sky, Kaarvan Crafts and many more. The dynamic women exhibiting at the WEXNET- 23 hailing from all over Pakistan with each city and each province being represented and bringing together the crafts from KPK to Karachi, from Gilgit-Baltistan to Quetta.

A culinary competition show would also be organised by COTHM Culinary Institute. The event has been specially designed to host families including children with free entry and activities for all age groups. There is a dedicated kids’ play arena. Moreover, array of sideline activities including seminars, workshops and food tasting have been arranged for the visitors. The products being displayed at WEXNET- 23 would include herbal and food products, health and beauty products, handicrafts and linens, home textile and fashion, gems and jewellery and much more.