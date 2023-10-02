Minister stresses collective efforts for eradicating polio from country

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Federal Health Minister, Dr Nadeem Jan Sunday stressed that collective efforts would be made to make the country polio-free and it is the responsibility of every individual to protect our future generation by administering anti-polio drops in each anti-polio campaign.

Talking to the PTV news channel, the minister appealed to the parents to come forward and get their children immunized during the campaign to make it a complete success.

He said the government was giving top priority to wipe out polio from the country, adding that each individual of the society would have to play his or her part to achieve this objective.

Elaborate arrangements have been made to reach out to each child up to five years of age and get him or her vaccinated during the ongoing national polio campaign which will start on October 2.

He explained that a nationwide anti-polio vaccination drive would be kicked off in which more than 40 million under-five-year-old children received vaccination drops and vitamin A supplements.

He asked the parents to cooperate with the polio teams which will knock at their doors to administer polio drops to their children.

He also asked the police department to remain vigilant in line of duties and work in liaison to avert any untoward incident.

He also directed anti-polio vaccination teams to visit each and every house and administer polio drops to every child under the age of five.