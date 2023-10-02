More than 100 dolphins dead in Amazon as water hits 102 degrees Fahrenheit

BRASÍLIA-More than a hundred dolphins have been found dead in the Brazilian Amazon amid an historic drought and record-high water temperatures that in places have exceeded 102 degrees Fahrenheit. The dead dolphins were all found in Lake Tefé over the past seven days, according to the Mamirauá Institute, a research facility funded by the Brazilian Ministry of Science. The institute said such a high number of deaths was unusual and suggested record-high lake temperatures and an historic drought in the Amazon may have been the cause. The news is likely to add to the concerns of climate scientists over the effects human activity and extreme droughts are having on the region. “It’s still early to determine the cause of this extreme event but according to our experts, it is certainly connected to the drought period and high temperatures in Lake Tefé, in which some points are exceeding 39 degrees Celsius (102 degrees Fahrenheit),” the institute said in comments carried by CNN affiliate CNN Brasil. The Amazon River, the world’s largest waterway, is currently in the dry season, and several specimens of river fauna are also suffering from record-high temperatures.

Saba surprises her fans by uploading her pictures in attractive new looks

LAHORE (Agencies): Pakistani actress Saba Hameed surprised her fans by uploading her pictures in attractive new looks. Saba Hameed is an acclaimed actress of Pakistani showbiz industry who needs no introduction and has been ruling the hearts of viewers for the past four decades with her excellent acting. The actress has recently released a few pictures on the photo and video sharing app Instagram in which she is seen posing in a modern outfit. The pictures are from one of her photoshoots which she did for a newspaper while her attractive make-up has been done by a well-known Pakistani make-up artist to match her different outfits. The looks in the photo shoot include pale pink long shirt with trousers, printed green shalwar kameez, white formal shirt with red striped black trousers and green button front shirt with bell bottoms. It should be remembered that Saba Hameed entered the world of acting with the PTV drama ‘Dahleez’, and her other famous dramas include ‘Band Dudari’, ‘Cinderella Aur Sakina’, ‘Nele Haat’, ‘Uncle Sargam Show’, Includes ‘Family Front’, ‘Azar Ki Igi Baaraat’ and ‘Dil Lagi’.