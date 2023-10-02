MQM-P establishes help desk to enlist candidates for upcoming general elections

HYDERABAD-The Hyderabad chapter of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has set up a help desk at the party’s office to assist the people of good repute who may want to contest the upcoming general elections from MQM-P’s platform.

According to a statement issued here on Sunday, the desk had been established on the directions of the party’s Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui. The party invited reputable persons belonging to the professions like trade, industry, health, education, engineering, law and the social workers to approach the desk. The statement said the party wanted to see the people belonging to the middle class represent the electorate through the party’s platform in the next elections. The desk would issue and receive the application forms from the interested candidates on a daily basis from 6 pm to 9 pm.