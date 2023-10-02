MQM-P launches formal campaign for 2024 polls

Malir Town gives verdict in favour of MQM Pakistan.
KARACHI - In a momentous gathering that reshaped the political landscape of Karachi, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) on Sunday orchestrated a public meeting at the iconic Malir Saudabad Road. In a fervent address to the gathered multitude, Convenor Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui resonated with a resounding message - this demonstration of strength not only transcended mere electoral aspirations but also it represented a revolutionary movement.
He underscored the enduring resilience of MQM-P, asserting, “MQM is not faltering; it is thriving. It is not undergoing a transformation; it is experiencing a renewal. Elections do not epitomize our ultimate destination; they are the means to reach it.” Dr. Siddiqui resounded the sacrifices made for Karachi and the nation, fervently demanding an end to the injustices burdening the city. Highlighting MQM-P’s feats, including the audacious completion of two censuses within a span of five years and the successful recovery of missing population and voters during this process, Dr. Siddiqui passionately stressed a peaceful pursuit of justice. “Our destination will be reached by raising the flag, not corpses. Karachi shall no longer bear the weight of unjust burdens; we shall assert our rights,” he declared with unwavering conviction.
In his address, Syed Mustafa Kamal suggested three constitutional amendments for empowered local government in Pakistan, the Constitution’s safeguard is eminent for empowering people, he said. The Provincial Finance Commission (PFC) Award should be linked with the NFC and it should have the constitutional protection.
Kamal, also asserted that whenever MQM was given its due mandate they served Karachi at their best. He said in his mayoral tenure he spent almost Rs 300 billion for the city’s infrastructure improvements and made Karachi one of the twelfth most developing cities in the world.
He also lent his voice to the challenges confronting Karachi’s youth, lamenting issues such as rampant unemployment and the commercialization of water resources intended for the city’s residents. His critique extended to the yawning developmental disparities between Karachi and other global metropolises, leading to his impassioned plea: “Our youth are sacrificing their lives in squalid conditions, even after four decades; substantive change remains elusive.”
Later, Dr. Farooq Sattar took to the podium and elucidated confidence in MQM-P’s efficacy as advocates for Karachi’s interests. Sattar underscored the party’s commitment to addressing pertinent issues, including the contentious reduction of union councils and the equitable representation of Karachi’s burgeoning population. He affirmed that the Malir Town gathering marked an indispensable milestone for MQM-P, demonstrating unwavering dedication to rectifying the concerns of Karachi’s residents and ardently advocating for their rights.
Sattar underscored the imperative of unity and resilience as the driving forces behind a brighter future for both the city and the nation. This pivotal event drew a constellation of eminent party leaders, including Convener Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Senior Deputy Conveners Syed Mustafa Kamal, Dr. Farooq Sattar and Nasreen Jalil. Deputy Conveners Anees Ahmed Qaim Khani, Khawaja Izharul Hasan, Abdul Waleem, as well as Senators Syed Faisal Sabzwari and Khaleda Ateeb were also there. Simultaneously, MQM successfully reclaimed its street-level influence in Malir, with enthusiastic support from the populace, rejuvenating its electoral ambitions.