MQM-P launches formal campaign for 2024 polls

Malir Town gives verdict in favour of MQM Pakistan.

KARACHI - In a momentous gathering that re­shaped the political landscape of Ka­rachi, the Muttahida Qaumi Move­ment Pakistan (MQM-P) on Sunday orchestrated a public meeting at the iconic Malir Saudabad Road. In a fer­vent address to the gathered multi­tude, Convenor Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui resonated with a resound­ing message - this demonstration of strength not only transcended mere electoral aspirations but also it rep­resented a revolutionary movement.

He underscored the enduring re­silience of MQM-P, asserting, “MQM is not faltering; it is thriving. It is not undergoing a transformation; it is ex­periencing a renewal. Elections do not epitomize our ultimate destina­tion; they are the means to reach it.” Dr. Siddiqui resounded the sacrific­es made for Karachi and the nation, fervently demanding an end to the injustices burdening the city. High­lighting MQM-P’s feats, including the audacious completion of two census­es within a span of five years and the successful recovery of missing popu­lation and voters during this process, Dr. Siddiqui passionately stressed a peaceful pursuit of justice. “Our des­tination will be reached by raising the flag, not corpses. Karachi shall no longer bear the weight of unjust bur­dens; we shall assert our rights,” he declared with unwavering conviction.

In his address, Syed Mustafa Kamal suggested three constitutional amend­ments for empowered local govern­ment in Pakistan, the Constitution’s safeguard is eminent for empowering people, he said. The Provincial Finance Commission (PFC) Award should be linked with the NFC and it should have the constitutional protection.

Kamal, also asserted that whenev­er MQM was given its due mandate they served Karachi at their best. He said in his mayoral tenure he spent almost Rs 300 billion for the city’s infrastructure improvements and made Karachi one of the twelfth most developing cities in the world.

He also lent his voice to the chal­lenges confronting Karachi’s youth, lamenting issues such as rampant un­employment and the commercializa­tion of water resources intended for the city’s residents. His critique ex­tended to the yawning developmen­tal disparities between Karachi and other global metropolises, leading to his impassioned plea: “Our youth are sacrificing their lives in squalid con­ditions, even after four decades; sub­stantive change remains elusive.”

Later, Dr. Farooq Sattar took to the podium and elucidated confidence in MQM-P’s efficacy as advocates for Ka­rachi’s interests. Sattar underscored the party’s commitment to addressing pertinent issues, including the conten­tious reduction of union councils and the equitable representation of Kara­chi’s burgeoning population. He af­firmed that the Malir Town gathering marked an indispensable milestone for MQM-P, demonstrating unwaver­ing dedication to rectifying the con­cerns of Karachi’s residents and ar­dently advocating for their rights.

Sattar underscored the imperative of unity and resilience as the driving forces behind a brighter future for both the city and the nation. This piv­otal event drew a constellation of em­inent party leaders, including Conve­ner Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Senior Deputy Conveners Syed Mus­tafa Kamal, Dr. Farooq Sattar and Nas­reen Jalil. Deputy Conveners Anees Ahmed Qaim Khani, Khawaja Izharul Hasan, Abdul Waleem, as well as Sen­ators Syed Faisal Sabzwari and Khale­da Ateeb were also there. Simultane­ously, MQM successfully reclaimed its street-level influence in Malir, with en­thusiastic support from the populace, rejuvenating its electoral ambitions.