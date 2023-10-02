MQM-P to withdraw review petition in Faizabad sit-in case

Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Pakistan has also decided to withdraw the review petition filed in the Supreme Court in the Faizabad dharna review case.

MQM will approach the Supreme Court today (Monday) to withdraw the petition.

MQM lawyer Irfan Qadir said his client had asked him to withdraw the review petition in the Faizabad sit-in case. The advocate on record has been informed in this regard.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had issued a notice on the absence of the lawyer in the hearing on September 28 and asked the MQM to withdraw the application or continue the proceedings.

It should be remembered that before MQM, PTI along with Federation, IB, Election Commission and Pemra had withdrawn their applications while Sheikh Rashid's lawyer had filed a request for adjournment in the case.