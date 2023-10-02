Monday, October 02, 2023
Multi-nation special forces drill concludes in KP

Multi-nation special forces drill concludes in KP
Our Staff Reporter
October 02, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  The two-week long multinational joint special forc­es exercise Eternal Brotherhood-II involving special forces from Pakistan, Turkiye, Kazakhstan, Qatar, and Uzbekistan concluded in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday, said the military in a statement.

The drills were conducted among the Special Forces of different countries in counter-terror­ism domain. The exercise had commenced on 17 September 2023 in KP’s Barotha. According to the ISPR, Corps Commander 11 Corps attended the closing ceremony as chief guest along with Direc­tor General Military Training and General Officer Commanding Special Service Group. Besides the exercising troops, officers from the friendly coun­tries also witnessed the closing ceremony. The Special Forces of participating countries displayed their professional excellence on the final day.

The exercise was aimed at further harnessing the historic military-to-military relations amongst brotherly countries and helped nurture joint em­ployment concepts against counter-terrorism be­sides identifying areas of mutual interest for fu­ture military collaborations, said the ISPR.

Our Staff Reporter

