Nation waiting for Nawaz Sharif's arrival on October 21: Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PM-N) President and former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that the whole nation is waiting for Nawaz Sharif and October 21 will be a memorable day in the history of Pakistan.

An important consultative meeting of former members of the national and provincial assemblies and ticket holders of PML-N Lahore was held under the chairmanship of Shehbaz Sharif.

Addressing the meeting, Shehbaz said Nawaz Sharif endured the hardships of imprisonment for the sake of the people.

He said unity, peace and development was the national agenda which would be implemented under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif and end the economic crisis.

Addressing the meeting, the participants said the whole nation was waiting for its leader Nawaz Sharif. “On October 21, the people and party workers will welcome the late Nawaz Sharif,” he said.

The former members of the national and provincial assemblies said Nawaz always made the impossible possible and it was always the Muslim League (N) under the leadership of Nawaz that brought the country out of the difficult situations.



