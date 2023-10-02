No earthquake: PMD refutes reports predicting seismic disaster during Oct 1-3

The Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) has refuted rumours that a powerful earthquake will likely strike Pakistan in the next 48 hours amidst social media frenzy that seismic disaster would likely occur.

It noted that it is difficult to predict earthquakes with any degree of accuracy.

A large increase in electric activity was observed along the fault lines in Balochistan's Chaman, according to the Solar System Geometry Survey (SSGEOS) and Dutch scientist Frank Hoogerbeets, that was cited by internet users as stating that this could indicate the beginning of a strong earthquake in Pakistan.



The Met Office disagreed, claiming that it is impossible to predict the exact moment and location of an earthquake.

According to the PDM, Pakistan is located at the boundary of two large tectonic plates that extend from Sonmiani to the country's northern portion.

According to the Met Office, earthquakes can happen anywhere within these border lines.

According to the PMD, a magnitude 9 to 10 earthquake rocked the Chaman fault line in 1892, and thousands of people were murdered in an earthquake that slammed the Chiltan range in 1935.

According to the Met Office, there is typically a chance of another earthquake occurring along the same border line once 100 years have passed.

It said, "We have not received any warnings or orders regarding earthquakes from any international institution.

The Met Office further stated that Pakistan does not have a system in place to predict the movement of tectonic plates and asked people not to believe misleading information shared on social media.

Rafi Zahid, the director of the Seismological Centre, stated that Pakistan was employing Japanese technology to track seismic activity and that the system was installed all throughout the nation.

Monitoring identifies regions where earthquakes happen more frequently, the expert explained.

Following a devastating earthquake in Turkey, a Dutch researcher made a forecast that fuelled speculations of impending earthquakes in Pakistan earlier in February of this year.

The reports had been rejected by the experts at the time as being unscientific.