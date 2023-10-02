Monday, October 02, 2023
No place for terrorists, facilitators in Pakistan: Solangi, Bugti

Web Desk
12:57 PM | October 02, 2023
National

Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi and Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti at a meeting in Islamabad have categorically stated  that there is no place for terrorists and their facilitators in Pakistan.

They expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the recent bomb blasts.

The two ministers reaffirmed the government's firm commitment to providing every possible support to the Election Commission of Pakistan in fulfilling the constitutional responsibility of conducting elections in the country.

In his remarks, the Information Minister said maintaining law and order is the responsibility of the government. He said it is our duty to assist the Election Commission in ensuring the conduct of free, fair and impartial elections in the country.

