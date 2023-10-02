OIC, Islamic countries, condemn terrorist attack in Turkish capital

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and several Islamic countries condemned the terrorist attack in the Turkish capital Ankara on Sunday.

The OIC emphasized in a statement that it is against every kind of terrorist activity, saying the organization is in solidarity with the Turkish government.

Somalia’s President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud also released a statement condemning the attack.

“In Somalia, we stand firmly with the brotherly people and government of the Republic of Türkiye and strongly condemn the heinous terrorist attack in Ankara today. This act of evil cowardice aimed at hurting innocent lives fills us with determination to stand together against terror,” he said on his personal X account.

Iraq also released a statement condemning the attack.

"As the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, we strongly condemn the terrorist attack in front of the General Directorate of Security under the Turkish Ministry of Interior in Ankara. We, as the Iraqi government and people, declare that we are in solidarity with the government and people of the Republic of Türkiye," it said.

Tunisia also condemned the attack.

"Tunisia strongly condemns the terrorist attack carried out against the General Directorate of Security of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Ankara, the capital of Türkiye,” a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The ministry said that Tunisia always stands in solidarity with Türkiye against terrorism and violence and underscored the necessity of international efforts in the fight against terrorism.

Afghanistan also condemned the attack.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan condemns in the strongest terms the saddening and deplorable incident that took place this morning in front of the Ankara Police Headquarters that has left several police officers injured,” a statement said.

Afghanistan “expresses its condolences to the government of Türkiye and the bereaved families of the injured and asks Allah the Almighty to grant the injured a swift and full recovery,” it added.

Two police officers suffered minor injuries when a terrorist blew himself up in front of the General Security Department, while another terrorist was "neutralized" by security forces at the entrance.