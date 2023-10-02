Pakistan, Azerbaijan join hands for resilient, sustainable urban planning

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Azerbaijan join hands for a climate resilient and sustainable urban planning keeping in view the real challenges faced by the region. Both the countries have joined hands during a meeting between Caretaker Planning Minister for Development and Special Initiatives, Muhammad Sami Saeed and Chairman State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture, Azerbaijan Anar Guliyev, said a press release issued here on Sunday. The minister is on an official visit to the Second Azerbaijan National Urban Forum and Global Observance of World Habitat Day 2023, themed “Resilient cities as a driving force of economic development and fighting inequalities,” organized by the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture of the Republic of Azerbaijan in collaboration with the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) in Zangilan as part of the Azerbaijan Urban Week. During the sidelines meeting with his counterpart, the minister appreciated the rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts undertaken by the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture in conflict affected areas of Azerbaijan. It was mutually acknowledged that Urban Planning is a real challenge and forums like Azerbaijan National Urban are much needed to find out solutions, while learning from international experiences and for chalking out a collective way forward, remarked, Planning Minister, while meeting with his counterpart.