Pakistan, Azerbaijan join hands for resilient, sustainable urban planning

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Azerbaijan join hands for a climate resilient and sustainable urban planning keeping in view the real challenges faced by the region. Both the countries have joined hands during a meeting between Caretaker Planning Minister for Development and Special Initiatives, Muham­mad Sami Saeed and Chairman State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture, Azerbaijan Anar Guliyev, said a press release issued here on Sunday. The minister is on an official visit to the Second Azerbaijan National Urban Forum and Global Observance of World Habitat Day 2023, themed “Resilient cities as a driving force of eco­nomic development and fighting inequalities,” organized by the State Committee on Urban Plan­ning and Architecture of the Republic of Azer­baijan in collaboration with the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) in Zangilan as part of the Azerbaijan Urban Week. During the sidelines meeting with his counterpart, the minister appreciated the rehabilitation and re­construction efforts undertaken by the State Com­mittee on Urban Planning and Architecture in con­flict affected areas of Azerbaijan. It was mutually acknowledged that Urban Planning is a real chal­lenge and forums like Azerbaijan National Urban are much needed to find out solutions, while learn­ing from international experiences and for chalk­ing out a collective way forward, remarked, Plan­ning Minister, while meeting with his counterpart.