Pakistan-China friendship strong, ideal: Bilawal

Says Peoples Party laid foundation of strong Pakistan-China friendship

October 02, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yesterday extended greetings and warm wishes to the people and government of “the broth­erly country”, China, on its National Day. In a state­ment, the PPP Chairman said that China was the best friend of Pakistan and Pakistan-China friendship has been strong and ideal in every era. “The game changer projects like the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) are a result of bilateral friendly re­lations, which will bring great economic opportuni­ties to the world as well,” he added. Bilawal pointed out that the foundation of strong Pakistan-China friendship was laid by his party, PPP, which, subse­quently, has been gaining new heights in every era. “The people and government of China have support­ed Pakistan in every difficult hour,” he said.

