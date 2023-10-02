Pakistan-China friendship strong, ideal: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yesterday extended greetings and warm wishes to the people and government of “the brotherly country”, China, on its National Day. In a statement, the PPP Chairman said that China was the best friend of Pakistan and Pakistan-China friendship has been strong and ideal in every era. “The game changer projects like the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) are a result of bilateral friendly relations, which will bring great economic opportunities to the world as well,” he added. Bilawal pointed out that the foundation of strong Pakistan-China friendship was laid by his party, PPP, which, subsequently, has been gaining new heights in every era. “The people and government of China have supported Pakistan in every difficult hour,” he said.